Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $177,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Nikola

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nikola by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

