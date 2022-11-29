Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $177,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nikola Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nikola by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.