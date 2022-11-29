NKN Price Hits $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $48.36 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

