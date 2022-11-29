Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
