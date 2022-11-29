Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Up 182.5% in November

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.