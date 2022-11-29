Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,343,055 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Fortinet worth $385,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 269.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortinet by 386.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Fortinet by 723.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 380.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 176,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

