Northern Trust Corp Buys 39,464 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $460,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

