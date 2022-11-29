Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,005,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $405,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 283,341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

