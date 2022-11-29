Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,997,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,067,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $426,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

