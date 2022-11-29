Northern Trust Corp Has $438.23 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,373,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 642,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Ford Motor worth $438,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

