Northern Trust Corp Has $511.56 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $511,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

