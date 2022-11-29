Northern Trust Corp Has $541.18 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,694 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Welltower worth $541,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

