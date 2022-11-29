Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 14.83% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $499,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after buying an additional 4,111,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 212,397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

