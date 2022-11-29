Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of L3Harris Technologies worth $393,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LHX opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

