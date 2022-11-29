Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,353 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Travelers Companies worth $534,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

