Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,244 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $417,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

