Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

