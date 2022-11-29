Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.84

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.84 and last traded at $121.33, with a volume of 6104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

