Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $276.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

