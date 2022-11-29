Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 1,734,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,117,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

