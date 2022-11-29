Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. 5,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,631,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

