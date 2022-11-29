Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the October 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after buying an additional 2,579,061 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,607,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,884,000 after buying an additional 1,680,928 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,835,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,127,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 138,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.