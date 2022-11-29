Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 211.8% in November

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,572,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,792 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,346,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 265,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 640,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. 449,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,910. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

