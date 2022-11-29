Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,565. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

