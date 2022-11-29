Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRVFF stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.25.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

