NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $334.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

