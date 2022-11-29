NXM (NXM) Price Tops $38.27

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. NXM has a total market cap of $252.33 million and $13,172.25 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $38.27 or 0.00236016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,213.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.26400561 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,177.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.