Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.