OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 735,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

