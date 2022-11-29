OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
OmniAb Stock Performance
Shares of OABI opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
About OmniAb
Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniAb (OABI)
