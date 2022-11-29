OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.