Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

