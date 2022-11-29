Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,523 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.