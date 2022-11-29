Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 759,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,572 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

