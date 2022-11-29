Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of HIG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

