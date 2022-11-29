Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $704,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

