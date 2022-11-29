Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $758,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.