Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $827,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 89.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 87.2% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

