Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $783,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,414 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

