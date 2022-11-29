Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.3 %

ENB stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

