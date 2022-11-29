Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 517,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 361.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.