Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. 12,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,568. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

