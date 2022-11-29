Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,266.46 or 1.00012155 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00040505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00237097 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07788347 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,856,511.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.