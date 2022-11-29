Orchid Price Reaches $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,379.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00241436 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

