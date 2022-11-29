Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Origin Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.