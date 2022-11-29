OriginTrail (TRAC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $868,736.78

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 4% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $58.30 million and $868,736.78 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

