ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Corp Orix Sells 562,500 Shares

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 21st, Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00.

NYSE IX opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the second quarter worth $79,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

