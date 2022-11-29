Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 172,074 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Orla Mining
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
