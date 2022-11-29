Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 172,074 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

