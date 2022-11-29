Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in November

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSFF remained flat at $4.59 on Monday. Össur hf. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.
