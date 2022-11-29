Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $165,203.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,476.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00464227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00118558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00838983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.40 or 0.00676086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00254676 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,902,511 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

