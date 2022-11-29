Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the October 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 269,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,513. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

